FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays

As part activities to celebrate this year’s Eid-el Kabir, the Federal Government has declared Monday 11th, and Tuesday 12th July, as public holidays. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration, yesterday, congratulated Muslim Faithful and Nigerians – both at home and in the Diaspora – on the occasion. A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, quoted the minister as admonishingMuslimstouse theoccasiontoprayforpeace and stability in the polity. “I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment” Aregbesola was quoted to have said.”

 

