News Top Stories

FG declares October 1 Public holiday

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Friday, October 1, has been declared public holiday by the Federal Government, in celebration of the nation’s 61st independence anniversary. The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration in a statement, yesterday, by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore. The statement reads: “The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, congratulates all Nigerians on this year’s celebration of the country’s 61st independence and assures all of government’s commitment to tackle and eradicate all forms of challenges –be it political, socio-economic and diverse problems.”

Aregbesola added: “our warmth, welcoming spiritand love as well as the abundant wealthinherentinourhuman capitalandtherichnessof our land, makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation inthe worldandAfrica’spride and beacon of hope, if we can rallyourselvestogethertoharness our potentials. “A country of about 200 million and above people whose natural talent, grit and passion glitter like the precious diamond that we are. Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in academia, business, innovation, music, movie, entertainment, fashion and culture. We are indeed the leading black nation in the entire world and no doubt Africa’s pride and beacon of hope.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kano electricity coy loses over N260m to vandalism, theft in 3 months

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Managementof Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says it has lost over N260 million to the activities of vandalsacrossKano, Katsinaand Jigawa states in three months. According to the management, there have been rampant cases of transformer and transformer oil vandalism and theft which are worrisome across its franchise areas. We are working tirelessly to secure […]
News

Cross River States New Approach to The Fight Against Severe Malnutrition in children Attracts International Attention.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Ben Ayade’s desire to see his citizens especially young growing kids remain healthy and alive has taken a different format as the State Governor Sen Prof Ben Ayade through his workaholic Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu has reinstated the governments commitment to ensuring that no child in the State dies of Malnutrition and in […]
News

We must strive for balance in tackling hate speech, misinformation – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that tackling hate speech and misinformation has become the responsibility of all major stakeholders, especially Parliaments around the world, as the negative consequences of the two can only be imagined. Gbajabiamila said parliaments must find in all regulatory or legislative interventions, a balance […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica