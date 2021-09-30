FG declares October 1 Public holiday

Friday, October 1, has been declared public holiday by the Federal Government, in celebration of the nation’s 61st independence anniversary. The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration in a statement, yesterday, by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore. The statement reads: “The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, congratulates all Nigerians on this year’s celebration of the country’s 61st independence and assures all of government’s commitment to tackle and eradicate all forms of challenges –be it political, socio-economic and diverse problems.”

Aregbesola added: “our warmth, welcoming spiritand love as well as the abundant wealthinherentinourhuman capitalandtherichnessof our land, makes Nigeria unarguably the leading black nation inthe worldandAfrica’spride and beacon of hope, if we can rallyourselvestogethertoharness our potentials. “A country of about 200 million and above people whose natural talent, grit and passion glitter like the precious diamond that we are. Nigerians are sparkling like diamonds in the pack, whether in academia, business, innovation, music, movie, entertainment, fashion and culture. We are indeed the leading black nation in the entire world and no doubt Africa’s pride and beacon of hope.”

