FG declares public holidays for Christmas, New Year

Leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies yesterday endorsed a plan to extend a freeze in official debt service payments by the poorest countries to mid-2021 and backed a common approach for dealing with their debt problems. According to Reuters, the Group of 20 leaders, in a joint statement, also strongly encouraged private creditors […]

Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has confirmed the sighting of the moon signalling the beginning of Ramadan. In a live broadcast on Friday, Abubakar announced that the Ramadan fast will begin on Saturday.

The death toll in South Africa has risen to 72, after violence engulfed parts of the country after the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. This includes 10 people killed in a stampede during looting on Monday night at a shopping centre in Soweto. The BBC filmed a baby being thrown from a building […]

