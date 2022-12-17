FG declares public holidays for Christmas, New Year

The federal government has declared Monday December 26, Tuesday December 27 and Monday January 2, 2023 as public holidays. The public holidays are to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day celebrations respectively
