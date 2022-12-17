News Top Stories

FG declares public holidays for Christmas, New Year

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The federal government has declared Monday December 26, Tuesday December 27 and Monday January 2,  2023 as public holidays. The public holidays are to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day celebrations respectively

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Death toll in South Africa Zuma riots passes 70

Posted on Author Reporter

  The death toll in South Africa has risen to 72, after violence engulfed parts of the country after the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. This includes 10 people killed in a stampede during looting on Monday night at a shopping centre in Soweto. The BBC filmed a baby being thrown from a building […]
News

Sultan confirms sighting of moon, says Ramadan begins Saturday

Posted on Author Reporter

    Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has confirmed the sighting of the moon signalling the beginning of Ramadan. In a live broadcast on Friday, Abubakar announced that the Ramadan fast will begin on Saturday.   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, […]
News Top Stories

G20 backs plan to extend debt relief to mid-2021

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem with agenc y report

Leaders of the world’s 20 biggest economies yesterday endorsed a plan to extend a freeze in official debt service payments by the poorest countries to mid-2021 and backed a common approach for dealing with their debt problems.   According to Reuters, the Group of 20 leaders, in a joint statement, also strongly encouraged private creditors […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica