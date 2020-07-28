News

FG declares Sallah holidays

Posted on Author Reporter

 

The Federal Government has declared July 30 and 31 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Celebration.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, on Tuesday.
According to Ehuriah, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated Muslim faithful and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the occasion.
The statement added: “He called on the Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country especially as the world is witnessing global health challenges caused by Covid-19 pandemic.”
Aregbesola reiterated the commitment of the Buhari Administration’s to battling the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic.
He advised Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the virus, urging them to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.

