FG declares support for Ondo Deep Sea Port

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, has said that the Federal Government would in no distant time make a ‘Port Declaration’ of the proposed Ondo Deep Sea Port to herald the commencement of other processes at the port. Sambo gave the indication yesterday when he received the Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in his office in Abuja; commending the steps so far taken by the state government to prepare for the port declaration. After listening to a technical presentation by consultants to the Ondo State government, the Minister said once all the prerequisites established by the extant laws were met, the Federal Government would not hesitate to make Port Ondo Declaration, pursuant to Section 30 of the Ports Act. Sambo said: “We want to see this port come to life before the end of this administration,” adding that having another deep sea port will do a lot of good to the blue economy policy of the Federal Government.”
