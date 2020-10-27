News

FG declares Thursday public holiday

In commemoration this year’s Eidul-Mawlid Celebration, the Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 29, as Public Holiday.
Eidul-Mawlid is the celebration of the birth of of Prophet Muhammad.
The declaration was made by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.
A statement by Director (Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, enjoined Muslim Faithful to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance which are the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.
According to the statement: “…Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated the Muslim faithful both at home and abroad for witnessing this year’s occasion.
“He enjoined them to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance which are the virtues of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.”

