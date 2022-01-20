FG declares war against foreigners exporting donkeys

The Federal Government through the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) has declared war against foreigners and all those involved in smuggling and exportation of donkeys and its hides. The Director General of NAQS, Dr. Vincent Isegbe, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, said some Chinese who covertly engage in the business have been arrested and handed over to the police for investigation.

Isegbe said the renewed war against illegal trade was to prevent donkey extinction in the country. He explained that the Service had also asked those who eat donkey across the country to desist from such a habit. According to him, the population of donkeys is being depleted and it risks extinction. He further warned that officers of the Quarantine Service had been deployed nationwide to check the dangerous practice and that the Act of NAQS will be invoked to prosecute offenders.

