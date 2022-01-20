News

FG declares war against foreigners exporting donkeys

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Government through the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) has declared war against foreigners and all those involved in smuggling and exportation of donkeys and its hides. The Director General of NAQS, Dr. Vincent Isegbe, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, said some Chinese who covertly engage in the business have been arrested and handed over to the police for investigation.

Isegbe said the renewed war against illegal trade was to prevent donkey extinction in the country. He explained that the Service had also asked those who eat donkey across the country to desist from such a habit. According to him, the population of donkeys is being depleted and it risks extinction. He further warned that officers of the Quarantine Service had been deployed nationwide to check the dangerous practice and that the Act of NAQS will be invoked to prosecute offenders.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fitch upgrades Lagos’ ratings to AAA

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Internationally renowned rating agency, Fitch Ratings, in its recent publication outlining the standing of the state has upgraded Lagos State ratings from AA+ (nga) to AAA(nga) for its good standing in terms of its debt sustainability, and resilience.   Communicating the development to the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, Fitch- Ratings said the feat […]
News

Ugwuanyi’s commitment to security exceptional –Immigration boss

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as a “great man” and “an all-rounder” who has demonstrated enormous commitment towards the security of lives and property in the state. Babandede, who spoke when he led his entourage to the Government House, Enugu, on Thursday, stressed […]
News

IGP orders posting of two AIGs, other senior officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the posting/redeployment of two Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), to new areas of responsibilities. The affected AIGs are, Messrs Ibrahim A. Lamorde, and Adeleye Olusola Oyebade. Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement, Friday, said: “Following […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica