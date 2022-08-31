News

FG declares war on vandals, oil thieves

The Federal Government has vowed to bring down its might on vandals and oil thieves who are sabotaging the nation’s economy, even as it charges the security forces to collaborate to end the scourge. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration at the commissioning of eight gunboats acquired for use by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State yesterday. “Those who steal crude oil not only deny the country of the much needed revenue; they sell the stolen goods at discounted prices, well below the market value. This black market creates a glut and forces down the official price. They have therefore made Nigeria to suffer the double jeopardy of loss in revenue and drop in value of the product.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has given us the resources and the marching order to take the war to them. As a step in this direction, the Federal Government is taking adequate steps to equip relevant security agencies and, by extension, the NSCDC, which is the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure,” the minister stated. The minister further stated that the government is not oblivious of the dangers crude oil theft portends for the country, stating that the value of such theft is estimated to be in its billions.

“In the latest estimate, billions of dollars are lost to oil thieves and vandals. There is no gainsaying the fact that the Federal Government is committed and determined to curb the menace of oil theft which is bleeding the economy mindlessly, a development which has led to a drop in the earnings of the government.

This unhealthy development has equally led to environmental pollution and other health hazards recorded in places where crude and refined products have been unleashed on the environment from broken pipes,” Ogbeni Aregbesola said. Speaking at the event, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abubakar Audi declared the Corps’ readiness to put an end to pipeline vandalism and pillaging of the nation’s resources. “Let me use this medium to assure the Federal Government and the good people of this great country, that the Corps is determined more than ever before and fully committed to the war against oil theft and illegal oil bunkering and will therefore make judicious use of this operational equipment to take the war to the doorstep of these economic brigands and saboteurs,” the Commandant General stated. Also speaking at the event, the Garrison Commander, 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Brig. Gen. S. S. Tilawan, said the war has the assurance of the Nigeria Military, noting that they will continue to support the fight against illegal bunkering of Nigeria’s crude oil product whilst strengthening the collaboration between the military and the NSCDC.

 

