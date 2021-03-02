FG declares Zamfara no-fly zone, says: ‘We’ve had enough of chaos’

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared Zamfara a no-fly zone, following the recent abduction of schoolgirls in the state.

The president has also approved a ban on mining activities by non-state actors.

The steps are to curb the rising insecurity in the state.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, spoke to State House correspondents at the end of the National Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

President Buhari presided over the meeting attended by security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The NSA said the Federal Government will not hesitate to use kinetic means to restore normalcy in the country.

He said defence and intelligence organisations have been mandated to ensure the country does not slide into anarchy.

According to Monguno, the president also directed service chiefs to reclaim all areas in control of bandits, insurgents and kidnappers.

“We are not going to be blackmailed. The government has the responsibility to assert its will,” he said.

“Citizens can reside wherever they want to reside. Anybody who is a criminal should be brought to book.

“The president has also warned against ethnic profiling. We have had enough of chaos.

“Any individual that thinks he can cause disunity, should have a rethink.”

About 279 schoolgirls were kidnapped after gunmen invaded Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe, Talatu-Mafara LGA of the state, last Friday.

The Jangebe abductions happened a few days after 27 schoolboys were kidnapped from Government Science College, Kagara, Niger state.

Captives from both incidents have regained freedom.

