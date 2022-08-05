News

FG decries 12% work done at Kano-Kaduna rail project

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Minister of Transportation, Engr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, yesterday, decried the 12percentcompletion of work recorded by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) on the Kano-Kaduna rail project. The Minister expressed his dissatisfaction on the level of work done by the Chinese construction firm during his inspection tour of the ongoing rail contract. This was as he said that he would meet with the MilitaryandPoliceauthoritiesto fashion out ways of securiing workers on the Kano- Kaduna rail construction sites as well as others rail corridors under construction across the country. He said: “I must be very honest that 12 percent completion is not what I expected to see but there is an explanation to the effect that even though the contract was awarded for a single track initially, there is an agreement to do a double track.”

 

Our Reporters

