FG decries 12% work done at Kano-Kaduna rail project

The Minister of Transportation, Engr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, yesterday, decried the 12percentcompletion of work recorded by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) on the Kano-Kaduna rail project. The Minister expressed his dissatisfaction on the level of work done by the Chinese construction firm during his inspection tour of the ongoing rail contract. This was as he said that he would meet with the MilitaryandPoliceauthoritiesto fashion out ways of securiing workers on the Kano- Kaduna rail construction sites as well as others rail corridors under construction across the country. He said: “I must be very honest that 12 percent completion is not what I expected to see but there is an explanation to the effect that even though the contract was awarded for a single track initially, there is an agreement to do a double track.”
JUST IN: 30 killed as passenger trains collide in Pakistan
Two passenger trains have collided in southern Pakistan, killing at least 30 people and injuring dozens more. Officials said that one train derailed, causing a second train to run into it and overturn in the country's Sindh province, reports the BBC.
Obasanjo 'turns' tricycle rider
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday took many people by surprise as he rode a tricycle, popularly known "Keke Marwa" round Abeokuta metropolis in Ogun State. Obasanjo, not only rode the tricycle, but also picked up passengers along the road.
Being Nigeria's President, dangerous business, says Ohuabunwa
A president aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Sam Ohuabunwa, yesterday, said that it was dangerous to be President of Nigeria at this time, noting that the country needs a fearless and courageous leadership. Ohuabunwa, who was addressing the Anambra State delegates of the PDP in Awka, further stated that the next President
