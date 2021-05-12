FG decries report of 50m Nigerians suffering mental illness

The Federal Government yesterday said the recent report of World Health Organization’s report that about 50 million people in Nigeria suffering from mental illness is embarrassing and worrisome. The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, said the report may not be faulted, considering the negative impact of COVID 19, which unleashed anxiety and depression on many people. Akume, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the launch of Toll-free Mental Health helpline by a private group, said government was collaborating with private sector players to provide free psychosocial support to the most vulnerable Nigerians.
