News

FG delegation to visit Ghana over Nigerian/Ghanaian traders’ conflict

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that a ministerial delegation be sent to Ghana to resolve the lingering conflict between Nigerian traders and Ghanaian authorities.

 

The delegation will be led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Special Assistant to the minister on Media, Mr. Ifedayo Sayo.

 

Sayo said the delegation, which would be made up of relevant stakeholders, would also engage in further dialogue with Ghanaian authorities with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problem. He stated that the delegation would undertake the visit between May 31 and June

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

El- Rufai’s adviser launches book on democracy without development

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A renowned political economist, development practitioner, governance expert and current Special Adviser on Research and Documentation to Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Dr. Omano Edigheji, is to launch his fourth academic book; Nigeria: Democracy without Development.   How to fix it. According to a statement yesterday, the public presentation of the book will […]
News Top Stories

EFCC recovers N4.1bn unpaid revenue from lottery operators

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) has recovered N4.16 billion from lottery companies, being revenue owed to the government, which they allegedly failed to remit. Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Mohammed Umar, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, during a visit by the Ministerial […]
News

Five dead after ‘hostage situation’ in S’Afican church

Posted on Author Reporter

Five people have been killed after attackers stormed a South African church, reportedly amid an argument over its leadership. South African police said they had rescued men, women and children from a “hostage situation” on the outskirts of Johannesburg on Saturday morning. They have also arrested at least 40 people, and seized dozens of weapons, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica