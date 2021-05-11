FG delegation to visit Ghana over Nigerian/Ghanaian traders’ conflict

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that a ministerial delegation be sent to Ghana to resolve the lingering conflict between Nigerian traders and Ghanaian authorities.

The delegation will be led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Special Assistant to the minister on Media, Mr. Ifedayo Sayo.

Sayo said the delegation, which would be made up of relevant stakeholders, would also engage in further dialogue with Ghanaian authorities with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problem. He stated that the delegation would undertake the visit between May 31 and June

