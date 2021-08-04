News

FG demands full compliance of ICC judgement on Nigeria, Cameroun border demarcation

The Federal Government Wednesday demanded full compliance with the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the border dispute between Nigeria and Cameroon.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) stated this in Abuja while receiving the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and Sahel, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, who paid him a courtesy call.

A statement issued by Malami’s spokesman, Dr Umar Gwandu, reads: “It will be appreciated if all aspects of the disputed areas of boundary between Nigeria and Cameroon are resolved and demarcated in accordance with the judgment of the International Court of Justice without fear or favour.”

The AGF, however, assured that Nigeria was committed to the finalisation of the boundary demarcation exercise between Nigeria and Cameroon.

“I wish to assure you that the Nigerian Delegation is confident that under your leadership, the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission (CNMC) will continue to achieve more success in its efforts to permanently demarcate the boundary between Cameroon and Nigeria in line with the Judgment of the International Court of Justice and other relevant Treaties and Declarations,” Malami has said.

He expressed optimism the steps taken in resolving the outstanding areas of disagreement on the boundary between Cameroon and Nigeria, the boundary will be fully and legally demarcated in no distant time.

