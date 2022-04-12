News Top Stories

FG demands justice for late gospel artiste, Osinachi, protection for children

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni and Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, has demanded justice for the late ‘Ekwueme’ crooner Osinachi Nwachukwu allegedly killed by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, and protection for her children. Police have since announced the arrest of Nwachukwu in connection with Osinachi’s killing following domestic violence.

 

The minister made the demand when she visited the late gospel singer’s home. Even though reports had it that the late singer was not hospitalized for throat cancer before her death, the minister said: “During a private session with the children of the deceased disclosed that her findings compelled her to    make the demands for justice for her and protection for the children for the things they disclosed to me away from prying eyes. “Presently, the children are being cared for by a family friend, Mr. Sunday Achino, from the Church where the late singer worshipped, Dunamis Church.”

 

Tallen was accompanied on the condolence visit by her Permanent Secretary, Olufunso Adebiyi and civil society organisations. After her long private session with the children, the minister said although the allegations on social media should be taken with caution, she stated: “There is no smoke without fire.

 

“I have confidence in the police and judicial system to ensure justice for the late singer, and I also demand that  the children should be offered special protection; those are what the Nigerian women, whom I stand to represent are demanding of this situation.”

 

Meanwhile, after about four days of silence on the killing of Osinachi, Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC) yesterday denied the late singer’s husband is a pastor in the church.

 

According to a source, Peter is not even an elder or leader in the church. He said: “Dunamis Church International does not entertain any form of domestic violence, no matter how little it is. Our spiritual father Dr Paul Enenche is never aware of what Osinachi was going through in terms of physical abuse. I can vouch for him on that because if he was aware, he would have made sure the matter was resolved without any delay.

 

The  deceased was very protective of her husband’s image and reputation as is typical of any responsible wife.

 

“I can attest that Pastor Enenche has said in several of his sermons ‘if you’re not sure of marriage even though the wedding card, everything is prepared, you’re not sure of this thing, step out because it might be very brutal and nobody can put another body through such’. “He always says that a wedding that doesn’t hold is better than a marriage that is hell. Do not manage marriage, God will give you the best person.”

 

Osinachi’s elder sister, Favour Made, in an interview with journalists on Sunday, said her sister did not die from cancer of the throat as reported in some media. She said: “My sister died as a result of a cluster of blood in the chest from the kicking she allegedly got from her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.”

According to her, Peter hit her with his leg on the chest. Meanwhile, the Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has told the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba to launch an inquest into Osinachi’s death.

In a petition by YOWICAN National Chairman, Belusochukwu Enwere, the group asked the IGP to ensure justice for the deceased.

CAN’s petition reads partly: “Information reaching us from reliable sources including friends and close family members has it that Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu died as a result of injuries owing to domestic violence in the hands of her said husband, Mr Peter Nwachukwu.

 

“It is in the light of the foregoing that we as leaders and representatives of the Christian youth body, to which Minister Osinachi Nwachukwu is a dedicated member, hereby petition that you use your good offices to cause an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death of this renowned music evangelist in order to ensure justice for Late Minister Osinachi Nwachukwu, especially the purported role played by her husband that led to her death in order to ensure that she gets justice while bringing the perpetrators to book.”

 

