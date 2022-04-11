News

FG demands justice for late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, protection for her children

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni, Abuja Comment(0)

On a condolence visit to the family of the late popular Gospel Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, the Federal Government, through the Minister of Women Affairs, Same Paulina Tallen, has demanded for justice for the late ‘Ekwueme’ crooner who was alleged to have died as a result of gender-based violence (GBV) perpetrated by the husband, as well as full protection for the children left behind by the late singer.

This was made known Monday in Abuja after the Minister of Women Affairs, visited the late gospel singer’s home.

Even though reports had it that the late singer was not hospitalized for throat cancer before her death, the minister said: “Private session with the children of the deceased disclosed that her findings compelled her to make the demands for justice for her and protection for the children for the things they disclosed to me away from prying eyes.

“Presently, the children of the deceased were being cared for by a family friend, Mr. Sunday Achino from the church where the late singer worshipped, Dunamis Church.”

Dame Tallen was accompanied on the condolence visit by her Permanent Secretary, Engr. Olufunso Adebiyi, members of Civil Society Organisations, Directors of Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, with protection from security the details attached to the minister.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Police re-strategise to make Katsina crime-free

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Katsina

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, yesterday expressed readiness of the police to re-strategise and ensure that Katsina became a crime-free state.   Abubakar said this while addressing officers and men of the command in Katsina. He described the recent happening in Kankara, where some students of the Government Science Secondary School were […]
News

Bandits in for tough time

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

…as court grants Malami’s application to declare them terrorists The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, said the Federal Government’s determination to crush banditry remains unwavering now that the Court has granted application filed by his Office declaring bandits groups as terrorist organisations. The media Aide to Malami, Dr. […]
News

Powell: Buhari condoles with Biden, Americans

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

  President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of Nigerians, offered deepest condolences to President Joe Biden, the government and the people of the United States, on the passing of the former Secretary of State, General Colin Powell.   According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday said the President “believed that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica