FG demands justice for late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, protection for her children

On a condolence visit to the family of the late popular Gospel Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, the Federal Government, through the Minister of Women Affairs, Same Paulina Tallen, has demanded for justice for the late ‘Ekwueme’ crooner who was alleged to have died as a result of gender-based violence (GBV) perpetrated by the husband, as well as full protection for the children left behind by the late singer.

This was made known Monday in Abuja after the Minister of Women Affairs, visited the late gospel singer’s home.

Even though reports had it that the late singer was not hospitalized for throat cancer before her death, the minister said: “Private session with the children of the deceased disclosed that her findings compelled her to make the demands for justice for her and protection for the children for the things they disclosed to me away from prying eyes.

“Presently, the children of the deceased were being cared for by a family friend, Mr. Sunday Achino from the church where the late singer worshipped, Dunamis Church.”

Dame Tallen was accompanied on the condolence visit by her Permanent Secretary, Engr. Olufunso Adebiyi, members of Civil Society Organisations, Directors of Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, with protection from security the details attached to the minister.

