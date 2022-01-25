FG denies ASUU, NMA are unrecognised labour unions

The Federal Government yesterday denied that the Head of Civil Service to the Government of the Federation (HoCSGF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, said the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) and Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) are not recognised labour unions in the public service.

The Director of Communications in the Office of the Head of Service (OHOS), AbdulGaniyu Aminu, said the report was untrue. In a statement, Aminu said: “We wish to state unequivocally that the remarks of the HOS were not reported as presented at the event; and that the intentions of the office were grossly misunderstood and placed out of context.

“Therefore, it is important to make the following clarifications: Dr. Yemi-Esan spoke during the Separate and Joint Negotiating meetings of the National Public Service Negotiating Councils held on Monday 17th January, 2022 in Abuja.

“While speaking at the opening of the aforementioned event, at no point did the Head of Service make any statement on the subject in contention, and any other reference with regard to her remarksaspresentedshould be completely disregarded; “The National Public Service Negotiation Council (NPSNC) is a consultative platform for the government and organised labour at federal and state levels to address issues concerning the welfare and conditions of service of workers in the public service.

“The Council is made up of CouncilsI, IIandIII, which comprise(s) eightPublicServiceTradeUnionsthatmake up the Joint Council. Critical stakeholdersliketheSalaries and Wages Commission, Trade Union Council and others are members of the Council.

The issue for the Joint Council to discuss the possible membership of both ASUU and the NMA in the Joint National Public Service Negotiation Council was a proposed item for consideration as their absence was robbing them of the opportunity of participating in the discussion of critical issues before resorting to strike action as a last resort

