News

FG denies ASUU, NMA are unrecognised labour unions

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA Comments Off on FG denies ASUU, NMA are unrecognised labour unions

The Federal Government yesterday denied that the Head of Civil Service to the Government of the Federation (HoCSGF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, said the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) and Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) are not recognised labour unions in the public service.

 

The Director of Communications in the Office of the Head of Service (OHOS), AbdulGaniyu Aminu, said the report was untrue. In a statement, Aminu said: “We wish to state unequivocally that the remarks of the HOS were not reported as presented at the event; and that the intentions of the office were grossly misunderstood and placed out of context.

 

“Therefore, it is important to make the following clarifications: Dr. Yemi-Esan spoke during the Separate and Joint Negotiating meetings of the National Public Service Negotiating Councils held on Monday 17th January, 2022 in Abuja.

 

“While speaking at the opening of the aforementioned event, at no point did the Head of Service make any statement on the subject in contention, and any other reference with regard to her remarksaspresentedshould be completely disregarded; “The National Public Service Negotiation Council (NPSNC) is a consultative platform for the government and organised labour at federal and state levels to address issues concerning the welfare and conditions of service of workers in the public service.

 

“The Council is made up of CouncilsI, IIandIII, which comprise(s) eightPublicServiceTradeUnionsthatmake up the Joint Council. Critical stakeholdersliketheSalaries and Wages Commission, Trade Union Council and others are members of the Council.

 

The issue for the Joint Council to discuss the possible membership of both ASUU and the NMA in the Joint National Public Service Negotiation Council was a proposed item for consideration as their absence was robbing them of the opportunity of participating in the discussion of critical issues before resorting to strike action as a last resort

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Adamawa: Ex-SSG, others defect to PDP

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA

A former Secretary to the Adamawa State Government (SSG), Mr. Kobis Ari Thimnu and others at the weekend defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).   Thimnu, who served under the administration of Admiral Murtala Nyako, dropped the hint in a meeting with stakeholders of the various political parties, […]
News

Kalu’s aide declares intention to lead NASSLAF

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Barrister Emeka Nwala, Special Assistant and Head of Administration to the office of the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, declared his intention to run for the office of Chairman, National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASSLAF). Nwala made his declaration at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, assuring that if elected to the coveted […]
News

Group asks NBC to withdraw fines on TV stations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*Says: ‘You’re muzzling free press’ The Network for Best Practice and Integrity in Leadership (NEBPRIL) has asked the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to desist from acts that will gag free press in the country.NEBPRIL said this in reaction to the fines imposed by NBC on ARISE TV, Channels Television and the Africa Independent Television (AIT).On […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica