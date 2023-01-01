News Top Stories

FG denies oil thieves, others N7.6bn in two months –Investigation

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Ongoing operations by troops of Operation Delta Safe to tame economic sabotage in the South South may be paying-off, as investigation by Sunday Telegraph revealed that between August 11, and October 6 2022, illegal products estimated to cost N7, 627, 763, 373, were denied suspected thieves.

Among illegal products seized by troops, according to findings, were crude oil, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO/Diesel), as well as Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK).

That was even as this newspaper can authoritatively report that at least 4, 323 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Terrorists (ISWAP) and their family members, surrendered to the state during kinetic operations that lasted from August 11 and December 22 in the North East general area.

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have continued to undertake kinetic and non-kinetic operations, with a view to denying terrorist elements/suspects freedom of action.

Our correspondent reports that the billions denied economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta, as well as the number of terrorist suspects/family members that surrendered during the period under review, are outcomes of bi-weekly operational briefings by the Directorate of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

A breakdown of troops’ activities in the South South shows that between August 11 and 25, N1, 313, 020, 242 of crude oil, N2, 374, 607, 471 of AGO, N4, 650, 625 of PNS, and N15, 981, 000 of DPK , were denied oil thieves and other criminal elements.

Cumulatively, products valued at N664, 867, 307 (crude oil), N546, 712, 280(AGO), N12, 241, 125 (DPK), as well as N11, 803, 740 (PMS), valued at N1, 235, 624, 462, were denied criminal elements in the general area, between August 25 and September 8.

Also, investigations showed that between September 8 and 25, 2022, total products denied criminal elements within the contemplation  speakstood at N537, 090, 102.

Cumulatively, troops prevented revenue loss of N2, 146, 795, 472, during operations that covered the period of September 22 and October 6 of the preceding year.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that no fewer than 4,323 enemies of state in the North East and their family members, surrendered to troops in the North East theatre of  operations during the period under review.

Among others, 1, 652 bowed to superior fire power, which included airstrikes during kinetic operations that spanned August 11 and 25, 2022.

Furthermore, no fewer than 2,265 non-state actors, who tested the resolve of the Nigerian State between August 25 and December 22, 2022.

 

