FG deploys Buratai, Olonisakin to Benin Republic, Cameroon

The Federal Government has presented letters of credence to Tukur Buratai and Abayomi Olonisakin, as non-career ambassadors to the Republic of Benin and Cameroon, respectively. A letter of credence is a diplomatic letter appointing an ambassador to another sovereign state, according an online new portal, The- Cable. The letters were handed over to the two ambassadors by Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Abuja, yesterday.

In February, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Buratai, former Chief of Army Staff, and Olonisakin, former Chief of Defence Staff, as non-career ambassadors. Also appointed were Ibok-Ete Ibas, former Chief of Naval Staff, and Sadique Abubakar, former Chief of Air Staff. The appointment was met with varying reactions at the time, but the Senate went ahead to screen the exservice chiefs.

Presenting a report on behalf of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee in February, Muhammed Bulkachuwa had said the nominees met the requirements for the positions. “The nominees rose to a point of their career that has made them eminently qualified. The committee is satisfied with their character and performance,” the lawmaker had said. The ex-service chiefs were subsequently confirmed by the senate.

