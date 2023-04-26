News

FG Deploys Team Of Engineers To Tackle Ecological Challenges In Ekiti

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha said the Federal government has deployed a team of Engineer to Ekiti State to evolve measures towards solving the ecological challenges in some parts of the state, particularly the mudslides along Ilawe- Ado road

The SGF disclosed this on Tuesday when he played host to the State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji in his office in Abuja.

The visit was said to be the second by Governor Oyebanji to the SGF office, which superintend over ecological issues across the country.

Accompanied by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Akin Oyebode and Director General, Bureau of Public Procurement, Mr Seun Odewale, Governor Oyebanji emphasized that his latest visit was on Ilawe ecological project and the need for urgent attention on the mudslide issue which damaged parts of the road linking the town to Ado Ekiti, the state.

Thanking the Federal Government for the support received so far in addressing ecological challenges ravaging some critical spots in the state, Governor Oyebanji called for speedy intervention on the Ilawe ecological issue and other areas in tbe state before the start of the rainy season.

According to Oyebanji “this is not my first visit to the office of SGF, Boss Mustapha has been a partner to the development of Ekiti State. So I am here today in respect to Ilawe ecological project and all other ecological issues in the state.

“You know this office controls ecological office, so I am here to follow up his promise to Ekiti State and also to thank him for his support for our government.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said the Federal Government was aware of the mudslide along Ilawe/Ado Ekiti road and has dispatched a team of Engineers to visit the area for a lasting solution.

*There is a major challenge with one road that His Excellency has brought to my attention and we have dispatched Engineers to look at what can be done to ensure that we remedy the road and make it motorable for the good people of Ekiti State, so that they can continue to pursue their enterprises all over the state and to other states. I believe that very soon something will come out if it. We will make representations to appropriate authority for consideration”.

“We should be able to do something to ensure that Ekiti people get the benefits of the dividends of democracy”.

Mustapha said that the 2022 supplementary budget was specifically designed to captured flooding related matters, adding that Ekiti would benefit from the ecological intervention funds.

 

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

