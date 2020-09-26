News

FG deports 19 French, Indian, other foreign nationals

The Federal Government has announced the deportation of a total of 19 foreign nationals back to their home countries. Among those affected, according to a statement by the Nigeria Immigration Service, were French, Indian, as well as Egyptian nationals. According to the statement, one of the deportees was allegedly involved in acts that were capable of undermining security in a neighbouring country.

The statement reads: “The Minister of Interior in the exercise of the powers vested on him in Section 45 subsection (2) and Section 46 Subsection (1), and Section 47 Subsection (1) of the Immigration Act 2015, has signed the deportation order of one Ali Mahamat Taher to France and one Kasinathan Ramasamy to India who were found to be involved in activities violating the conditions of their entry into Nigeria.

“Mr. Taher was found to be engaged in activities capable of undermining the security of a friendly neighbouring country to Nigeria in Maiduguri, Borno State, while Mr. Ramasamy was found working as a shop attendant in Kano. “Also, 10 Egyptians that violated the conditions for their entry were also deported by the order of the Minister. “…Seven Sri-Lankans that were jailed for petroleum product related offences after serving their jail terms were ordered by the Court to be deported to their country.”

