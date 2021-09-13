News Top Stories

FG deradicalised 940 ex-combatants in five years –Investigation

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

No fewer than 940 repentant Boko Haram fighters have successfully undergone the process of deradicalisation since the establishment of Operation Safe Corridor in 2016, investigation by New Telegraph has revealed.

 

As part of the non-kinetic element of the counterinsurgency operations in the North East, the Federal Government had established Operation Safe Corridor, to encourage terrorist elements engaged in a blood-letting campaign, to surrender to the state.

 

Coordinated by the De-  fence Headquarters (DHQ), Operation Safe Corridor ensures the deradicalisation, rehabilitation, as well as reintegration of ex-combatants into civil society, after declaring allegiance and total loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

 

Highly-placed military sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, because they were not authorised to speak on the matter, said 940 ex-combatants have so far completed the reformation programme.

 

According to the sources, the rigorous and painstaking processes that characterised the programme, ensured that all those released stayed through to their oath of loyalty to Nigeria.

 

“That informs why they have that number (940) in five years of the coming on board of Operation Safe Corridor; a well thought-out programme by the Federal Government,” one of the sources said.

 

Asked if 5325 out of the 5890 terrorists that surrendered recently, following sustained onslaught by fighting forces, have been handed over to begin the process of rehabilitation, another source, who spoke in similar vein, said: “Information at my disposal shows that they have not been handed over to Operation Safe Corridor yet”.

 

The DHQ had, on Thursday September 2, announced that over 5,890 Boko Haram commanders, “foot soldiers, as well as family members, have surrendered to troops in the North East”.

 

It added that out of the number of the BHTs as well as family members that surrendered, 565 comprising 3 Commanders, 4 Amirs, 5 Nakibs and others, had been handed over to the Borno State government in Maiduguri, for further management, after thorough profiling”.

 

Corroborating the position, the source noted thus: “They (surrendered fighters) are still in Borno. They are still with the Borno State government. They are under the purview of the state government.

 

“Maybe tomorrow, they will now decide to…because there are stages, procedures for doing these things. “First of all, they have to be segregated; you have to know who they are, you have to do documentation and profile them.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

#ENDSARS (DAY 10): 3 die in Edo, Ondo as protesters defy ban in Abuja

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…hold Jumat prayer, candlelight vigil, share food, drinks Activities were grounded in parts of Benin, the Edo State capital as two persons were feared dead during a violent clash between pro and anti- End$ARS protesters in the state. Similarly, one of the protesters of #EndSARS in Akure, the Ondo State capital, was reportedly killed when […]
News

The Diaspora And It’s Negative Influence On Our Democracy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

We yearned and prayed passionately for democratic leadership for decades. It was not easy for a nation as famous and naturally endowed like Nigeria to face the enslavement of dictatorship for the years it was imposed on us by our Military. At last, democracy reincarnated in Nigeria in 1999. Good enough, for over two decades […]
News

Health: Flag-off Of The 2020 Mass Administration Of Medicines For Neglected Tropical Diseases In Cross River State.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria has the highest prevalence rate of NTDs in Africa, Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) requires everyone’s attention now to “End The Neglect” and “Beat NTDs” with the overall aim of galvanizing the efforts of all partners from all sectors, Countries and disease communities to be united in the fight to end NTDs through greater investment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica