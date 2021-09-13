FG deradicalised 940 ex-combatants in five years –Investigation

No fewer than 940 repentant Boko Haram fighters have successfully undergone the process of deradicalisation since the establishment of Operation Safe Corridor in 2016, investigation by New Telegraph has revealed.

As part of the non-kinetic element of the counterinsurgency operations in the North East, the Federal Government had established Operation Safe Corridor, to encourage terrorist elements engaged in a blood-letting campaign, to surrender to the state.

Coordinated by the De- fence Headquarters (DHQ), Operation Safe Corridor ensures the deradicalisation, rehabilitation, as well as reintegration of ex-combatants into civil society, after declaring allegiance and total loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Highly-placed military sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, because they were not authorised to speak on the matter, said 940 ex-combatants have so far completed the reformation programme.

According to the sources, the rigorous and painstaking processes that characterised the programme, ensured that all those released stayed through to their oath of loyalty to Nigeria.

“That informs why they have that number (940) in five years of the coming on board of Operation Safe Corridor; a well thought-out programme by the Federal Government,” one of the sources said.

Asked if 5325 out of the 5890 terrorists that surrendered recently, following sustained onslaught by fighting forces, have been handed over to begin the process of rehabilitation, another source, who spoke in similar vein, said: “Information at my disposal shows that they have not been handed over to Operation Safe Corridor yet”.

The DHQ had, on Thursday September 2, announced that over 5,890 Boko Haram commanders, “foot soldiers, as well as family members, have surrendered to troops in the North East”.

It added that out of the number of the BHTs as well as family members that surrendered, 565 comprising 3 Commanders, 4 Amirs, 5 Nakibs and others, had been handed over to the Borno State government in Maiduguri, for further management, after thorough profiling”.

Corroborating the position, the source noted thus: “They (surrendered fighters) are still in Borno. They are still with the Borno State government. They are under the purview of the state government.

“Maybe tomorrow, they will now decide to…because there are stages, procedures for doing these things. “First of all, they have to be segregated; you have to know who they are, you have to do documentation and profile them.”

