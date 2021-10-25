FG determined to rehabilitate Warri, Kaduna refineries –Sylva

…as PTI graduates 2,297 students

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has stressed the Federal Government’s commitment to rehabilitating the Warri and Kaduna refineries after finishing the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery and Petrochemical Company.

Sylva made this disclosure during the 2021 graduation ceremony of the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta State, on Saturday.

The minister, who was represented by Dr Nasir Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, said the Federal Executive Council’s approval of a comprehensive rehabilitation of all the refineries is one of the strides of the ministry.

The former Bayelsa State governor said Nigeria produces about 1.3 million barrels per day. He said: “The ministry is putting all concerted efforts to meeting the current OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) quota.”

Sylva added: “The President has also approved the constitution of a Steering Committee to oversee the process of implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). The primary responsibility of the committee shall be to guide the effective and timely implementation of the PIA.”

“On this note, the Implementation Committee will ensure that the PTI is saddled with the responsibility of Human Capacity Development in the Oil and Gas Sector in Nigeria.

The major stakeholders like the OPTS, the Petroleum Ministry, the PTDF, NCDMB, the Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Commission, and the Mid-stream and down Stream Regulatory Authority will be co-opted to ensure that the PTT is supported with respect to policy achievements and funding.”

Meanwhile, PTI’s Principal and Chief Executive Dr Henry A. Adimula, said for the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic sessions 2,297 students graduated.

According to him, 1,408 were awarded National Diplomas, 1,153 Higher National Diplomas while 16 received the PTI General Welding Certificates. “I am enthused to inform you that 161 students graduated with distinctions while 810 students graduated with Upper Credit grades,” Adimula said.

He added that based on the new the direction in realigning the Institute to the Oil and Gas and Allied Industries operations, the institute had recorded several milestones within one year.

Adimula said: “PTI has established collaboration with the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) to align the curriculum to meet the industry expectations and improve the technical competencies and capacity of our staff to be attuned with the ever-dynamic oil and gas Industry.

“The institute has established the Nigeria Diving School in conjunction with NCDMB/NNPC/SNEPCO with JFD Aberdeen, Scotland as our technical partner. This is an internationally recognised Diving School that will offer training, certifications and re certifications of Divers in Nigeria and Africa.

A Local Regulatory Capacity is being built in conjunction with the Department of Petroleum Resources for International Standardization and Accreditation. The scope covers both Onshore and Offshore operations.”

According to him, the institute needs a special intervention fund to meet its immediate challenges. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by Patrick Mou boghare, Commissioner for Higher Education, congratulated the graduates.

He however reminded them that they “would be judged alongside your academic credentials with the content of your character, the ideals you share your acute understanding of the immutable concept of right and wrong, your capacity to be curious beyond the areas of your core academic competencies.”

