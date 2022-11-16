FG: Developed countries should implement COP27 commitments

African Ministers of Environment have forged a common ground to drive and negotiate for loss and damage, just energy transition, food security; climate finance, land degradation, and biodiversity conservation. This is coming as COP 27 entered the second week and final phase that will see heated negation and critical decision being made.

The renewed call for a united African position was made at a consultative meeting of the African Ministers of Environment-High level segment organized to reiterate the African position as well as to receive briefs from African negotiators and chart a common course for harmonization ahead of the final phase of negotiation. Addressing the meeting of African Ministers, Nigeria’s Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, acknowledged that Nigeria will align itself with the African position.

