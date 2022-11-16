News

FG: Developed countries should implement COP27 commitments

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

African Ministers of Environment have forged a common ground to drive and negotiate for loss and damage, just energy transition, food security; climate finance, land degradation, and biodiversity conservation. This is coming as COP 27 entered the second week and final phase that will see heated negation and critical decision being made.

The renewed call for a united African position was made at a consultative meeting of the African Ministers of Environment-High level segment organized to reiterate the African position as well as to receive briefs from African negotiators and chart a common course for harmonization ahead of the final phase of negotiation. Addressing the meeting of African Ministers, Nigeria’s Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, acknowledged that Nigeria will align itself with the African position.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: 102-year-old woman wants to succeed Buhari

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

The 102-year-old founder of the Voice for Senior Citizens of Nigeria, Mrs Nonye Josephine Ezeanyaeche, has expressed her interest in contesting the 2023 presidency. Ezeanyaeche is also called Living Legend. She stated this during a visit to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), saying she was ready to contest the position if the younger Nigerians are […]
News Top Stories

NNPC Ltd: APC stole my idea –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The candidate of the Peoples D e m o c r a t i c Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the Federal Government for National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) into a limited liability company even though he claimed it was his idea. The corporation now known as Nigerian National Petroleum […]
News

Not brushing teeth linked to mouth, stomach cancer

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Re s e a r c h e r s in the United States (U.S.) have found that brushing teeth regularly could lower the risk of developing cancer of the mouth or stomach. The study by scientists at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health in the U.S., tracked thousands of people for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica