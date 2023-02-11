FG didn’t see fuel crisis coming–Sylva

Official pump price is N184

Says queues to disappear in days

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timpre Sylva has said the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari did not see the scarcity or crisis of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol or fuel coming to Nigeria. He claimed that fuel scarcity had not been a recurring thing during this administration.

He said while the FG would not want to trade blames, some people, who he did not identify, had taken advantage of the situation. According to him, when an election is coming, some people think they can muzzle the government and use the opportunity to make money. He, however, said that all was under control. He said the petrol crisis will soon be over and that the current queues around petrol stations across Nigeria will ease in a matter of days. He spoke to journalists in Lagos yesterday, during his visit on the directive of President Muhammdu Buhari, to assess the distribution of PMS and adherence to price regulation.

After his assessment of the situation at some petrol stations in Lagos, he said that an inter-ministerial intervention initiated by the federal government has set out to ensure proper management of petrol distribution across the country. The Minister said he observed that the product was available in Lagos and Abuja, adding that in 18 states, normalcy had started to return.

He also that Buhari had ordered that strategies must be activated to ensure the disappearance of queues across the country, adding that the queues will disappear in a matter of days. He noted that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), petrol stations well selling at N184 per litre, adding that over 900 outlets operated by the NNPCL were selling at that price. He stated that N184 is the official price that all retail outlets are expected to sell.

He, however, decried that sharp practices are still being perpetuated by some marketers. The Minister said he has directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, to upscale its regulatory activities to ensure marketers abide by the current price regime and that arbitrary price hike by some marketers was stopped. He lamented that the diversion of petroleum products will not end until there is a full deregulation of the downstream sector. Sylva said, “It was quite pleasant, the availability is there. Fuel is everywhere now. I inspected some stations today in Abuja and I came to Lagos and inspected some filling stations in Ikeja, Mainland, Ikoyi and Victoria Island. We are quite happy to know that there is fuel available and there were no queues. So far we have also achieved that in about 18 states, there are no queues or just very small queues.

We are hoping that very soon we will have no queues all over the country because Mr President has directed that we must ensure that all these queues disappear within the smallest possible time. “I noticed that some filling stations are selling at higher prices but they are not selling as they used to sell before. They have already started climbing down. We must agree that they have started climbing down. I have also directed NMDPRA to ensure that they take their regulatory role very seriously. They are going to do something about it. “Sustainability is actually the issue. What we have done is that we are trying to create an inter-ministerial intervention. That is why the President has approved the constitution of the committee including the Minister of Finance, Customs, and all the security agencies. Because in the end, all the factors are not under the control of the oil and gas sector alone. There are some factors that contribute to these queues that are under the control of the Finance Ministry. For instance, foreign exchange (FX) is a problem, currency availability is a problem, POS working is also another problem. Security is another problem.

