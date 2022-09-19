News

FG didn’t take ASUU to court -Ngige

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…says case cannot stop out of court settlement

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has said the Federal Government did not take the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to court over its prolonged strike, as claimed in some quarters.

Ngige, who spoke at the public presentation of the NLC at 40 publication titled: “Contemporary History of Working Class Struggles” on Monday in Abuja, said he would have failed in his duties if he didn’t refer the matter to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) after seven months of protracted discussions and negotiations with the union, which failed.

The minister, who recalled that ASUU was at the stage of CBA negotiation with their employers, the Federal Ministry of Education when they embarked on strike, however, regretted that the ASUU leadership does not even understand the import of CBA negotiation because they lacked the nutrients of labour unionism.

He said: “We have to counsel our brothers on negotiation. No negotiation is forced. You cannot say it is either you give me 200 percent or I will continue my strike. There are laws guiding strikes. There are ILO principles on the right to strike. Nobody can take it away.

“But, there are things that follow it when you embark on strike as a worker, and they are enshrined in the laws of our land. It is written in the Trade Dispute Act. The ILO principles of strike talks about the right of a worker to withdraw services. There is also a right to picket. These are things that are done.

“Nigeria is respected in ILO. Some people said the Federal Government took ASUU to court. No. I referred the matter after seven months of protracted discussions and negotiations that failed.”

Ngige recalled that he conciliated the dispute twice, first on February 22, one week after the commencement of the strike and some agreements were reached, and he brought everybody back on March 1 for another conciliation.

According to him, the only thing left was going back to the Federal Ministry of Education for the renegotiation of the 2013 agreement.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

How girlfriend drugged, stabbed Super TV CEO, Ataga, to death in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

More details have emerged about what led to the death of Michael Usifo Ataga on Thursday and who actually killed him. Ataga, the CEO of Super TV and a director with Super, who resided in Banana Island, Lagos, was reported missing on Sunday by concerned friends and family after all efforts to reach him proved […]
News

Herdsmen kill 5 in Benue community

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

…as LG chair donates 10 motorcycles to military Suspended Fulani militants on Thursday evening made an incursion into the Tse-Udeghe in Mbapa council ward of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State leaving at least five people dead. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the invaders stormed the community at about 7pm and blocked the busy […]
News

Adamu: APC, poised to retain power in 2023

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu has disclosed that his key mandate is to ensure that the ruling party wins the 2023 presidential election so that President Muhammadu Buhari hands over to another member of his party at the end of his tenure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica