FG directs AIB workers to relocate to Abuja

The Ministry of Aviation has directed the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria(AIB-N) to relocate its Lagos operations to Abuja with effect from February 28.

The minister’s action is coming barely four days after a relocation notice was issued to the Bureau and other entities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos to leave that corridor to give way to new terminal apron.

The Administrative Department of AIB-N had on Wednesday issued an internal memo to all the staff of the bureau to resume in Abuja on or before Monday, threatening that anyone that fails to comply would be sanctioned.

A visit to the agency’s Lagos office by New Telegraph shows that most of the staff of the bureau were seen outside the premises moving both their personal and official belongings out of their offices.

They added that over 90 per cent of the workers were yet to collect January 2022 salaries and wondered where they would get the financial resources to relocate from.

They accused their in-house unions of compromising with the management. They alleged that the unions may have been ‘settled’ by the management to look the other way.

 

