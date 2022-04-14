FG directs NRC to handover passengers’ identification to technology firm

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday, directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to handover tickets and passengers identification to Secure ID, the company incharge of the E-Ticketing platform for Abuja-Kaduna rail service, to reduce crime and avoid security crises on the route. Amaechi disclosed this when the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) presented the Full Business Case Certificates (FBC) for Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri E-Ticketing service to the Ministry of Transportation. He noted that the introduction of the E-Ticketing platform for Abuja-Kaduna had increased the generated revenue from about 100 million Naira to 400 million Naira monthly, saying that it was successfully blocking revenue leakages. He added: “The benefits of the E-Ticketing is that we rose from 100million Naira to 400 million Naira per month, which is an improvement, we have been able to do something that will eliminate leakages.

