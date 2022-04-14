FG directs NRC to handover passengers’ identification to technology firm

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday, directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to handover tickets and passengers identification to Secure ID, the company incharge of the E-Ticketing platform for Abuja-Kaduna rail service, to reduce crime and avoid security crises on the route. Amaechi disclosed this when the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) presented the Full Business Case Certificates (FBC) for Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri E-Ticketing service to the Ministry of Transportation. He noted that the introduction of the E-Ticketing platform for Abuja-Kaduna had increased the generated revenue from about 100 million Naira to 400 million Naira monthly, saying that it was successfully blocking revenue leakages. He added: “The benefits of the E-Ticketing is that we rose from 100million Naira to 400 million Naira per month, which is an improvement, we have been able to do something that will eliminate leakages.
Related Articles
Excess weight in toddlers can set stage for heart disease
Researchers in Australia said overweight and obese children may show signs of cardiovascular disease risk even before age 11. These were the findings of a new study published in the journal, ‘Pediatrics’. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a general term for conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels. It’s usually associated with a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ghana to rebuild demolished embassy building, says Gbajabiamila
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday said the government of Ghana promised to rebuild the demolished building belonging to the Nigerian embassy in Accra. According to him, the Ghanaian government has also promised to cede the property as well as all documents relating to it to the Nigerian embassy. Gbajabiamila said […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG: NIN registration mandatory for Diplomatic Corps members, others
Members of Diplomatic Corps and other lawful foreigners in Nigeria are mandated to register in the on-going National Identification Number (NIN) registration. As such, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Pantami, has directed that a NIN enrolment centre be set up at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The centre, which will […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)