FG disburses 280mt of high-yielding wheat to 5,600 farmers

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has disbursed over 280 metric tons of high-quality yielding variety of wheat to 5600 farmers from North- East and North West regions to boost production in Nigeria. Speaking to beneficiaries during the distribution exercise that took place in Kano, Kano state, Mr. Naptali Telta, the Deputy Director in the ministry, who is also the Desk Officer for wheat value chain, revealed that the distribution of the seeds and inputs to wheat farmers was aimed at improving wheat production.

He noted that beneficiaries were expected to explore the good yield potential of the improved quality of seeds in order to increase their yield per hectare. In his address, the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Mahmood Abubakar, represented by the Kano State Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Alhaji Baba Gana, said the distribution of the seeds and inputs to wheat farmers was in preparation of Federal Government’s plan to cultivate 250, 000 hectares of wheat next year. According to him, FG had already issued a guideline document developed by the ministry on wheat cultivation that would be strictly adhered to in ensuring an effective boost in wheat production in the country.

On his part, Kano state chapter Chairman of Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria (WFAN), Alhaji Musa Shehu, said the gesture came at a time small scale farmers were facing serious financial difficulties, adding that the association would ensure effective utilisation of the items received for a better result. The items distributed to the wheat farmers included seeds, planters, motorised weed remover, pH meters among others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...