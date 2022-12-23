Business

FG disburses 280mt of high-yielding wheat to 5,600 farmers

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has disbursed over 280 metric tons of high-quality yielding variety of wheat to 5600 farmers from North- East and North West regions to boost production in Nigeria. Speaking to beneficiaries during the distribution exercise that took place in Kano, Kano state, Mr. Naptali Telta, the Deputy Director in the ministry, who is also the Desk Officer for wheat value chain, revealed that the distribution of the seeds and inputs to wheat farmers was aimed at improving wheat production.

He noted that beneficiaries were expected to explore the good yield potential of the improved quality of seeds in order to increase their yield per hectare. In his address, the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Mahmood Abubakar, represented by the Kano State Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Alhaji Baba Gana, said the distribution of the seeds and inputs to wheat farmers was in preparation of Federal Government’s plan to cultivate 250, 000 hectares of wheat next year. According to him, FG had already issued a guideline document developed by the ministry on wheat cultivation that would be strictly adhered to in ensuring an effective boost in wheat production in the country.

On his part, Kano state chapter Chairman of Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria (WFAN), Alhaji Musa Shehu, said the gesture came at a time small scale farmers were facing serious financial difficulties, adding that the association would ensure effective utilisation of the items received for a better result. The items distributed to the wheat farmers included seeds, planters, motorised weed remover, pH meters among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

How NASS, others sabotage ‘buy made-in-Nigeria’ campaign

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

There are concerns that more Nigeria manufacturers will close shop before the end of the year not because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but rather due to the refusal of the National Assembly and most senior government officials to respect a subsisting presidential directive to patronize quality made-in-Nigeria products. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports     The […]
Business

Fidelity Bank partners group on entrepreneurial capacity

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Fidelity Bank Plc has commenced another capacity building training for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and its clients. Speaking in Abuja during a training tagged: ‘Strategic Leadership and Interpersonal Skills Development,’ for Fidelity Bank Plc SMEs and clients, the Executive Director, Fidelity Bank, North, Hassan Imam, said capacity building remained key for growth and development […]
Business

Naira strengthens further at parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The naira strengthened to N512 per dollar at the parallel market yesterday compared with N515/$1 at the weekend, data obtained from abokiFX.com (a website that collates parallel rates in Lagos), shows.   At the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, the naira was flat at N411.50 per dollar, according to FMDQ. The local currency had dropped […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica