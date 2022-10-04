FG disowns list of national honours awardees

Our Reporter The Federal Government yesterday disowned a National Honours list populated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s associates, aides and relatives which is currently trending on the social media, describing it as fake.

The list had raised a lot of dusts, since it first appeared on the media space as many Nigerians could not reconcile the rationale behind the inclusion of some of the names. Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Special Duties, Julie Jacobs, who debunked the purported list, described it as an attempt by some overzealous persons to peddle falsehood in the name to break the news.

She said the government would publish the authentic names at the appropriate time through a credible medium. Jacobs advised members of the public to disregard what was being circulated as that was not the authentic list. The statement read: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs has been drawn to a purported list of nominees for National Honours being circulated by some online media organisations.

“While it is true that President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) will be conferring National Honours on deserving Nigerians and friends of Nigeria on 11th October, 2022, the authentic list of nominees is yet to be released to the public. “The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs will publish the list at the ap- propriate time and medium.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to discountenance the list in circulation as it is an attempt by overzealous reporters whose aim is to break news even when such news is fake.”

