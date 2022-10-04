News Top Stories

FG disowns list of national honours awardees

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Our Reporter The Federal Government yesterday disowned a National Honours list populated by President Muhammadu Buhari’s associates, aides and relatives which is currently trending on the social media, describing it as fake.

The list had raised a lot of dusts, since it first appeared on the media space as many Nigerians could not reconcile the rationale behind the inclusion of  some of the names. Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Special Duties, Julie Jacobs, who debunked the purported list, described it as an attempt by some overzealous persons to peddle falsehood in the name to break the news.

She said the government would publish the authentic names at the appropriate time through a credible medium. Jacobs advised members of the public to disregard what was being circulated as that was not the authentic list. The statement read: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs has been drawn to a purported list of nominees for National Honours being circulated by some online media organisations.

“While it is true that President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) will be conferring National Honours  on deserving Nigerians and friends of Nigeria on 11th October, 2022, the authentic list of nominees is yet to be released to the public. “The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs will publish the list at the ap-  propriate time and medium.

“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to discountenance the list in circulation as it is an attempt by overzealous reporters whose aim is to break news even when such news is fake.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Operations to restore peace, order nationwide ongoing –DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigerian Military has assured of ongoing efforts to restore peace, security and public safety across the 36 states of the federation, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The assurance comes amid heightened insecurity, occasioned by such violent crimes such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and others. Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Brig-Gen. […]
News

CKay, Kie Kie, others take over TikTok

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Every month, users of popular video-sharing social networking service, TikTok find something to trend, either a challenge or a sound that is fun which they can really get into. Kie_Kie_ is bringing forward-thinking fashion styles on TikTok A glance at Kie_Kie_’s TikTok profile tells you that she has vibes for days, and she’s not […]
News

APC: Osinbajo Presidency to tackle climate change, insecurity, others – Group

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Chairman of The Progressive Project (TPP) Senator Kabiru Gaya has said that the Presidency of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo would solve the menace of climate change, insecurity, drug trafficking and economic problems. The Senator stated this on Thursday when he assumed office as TPP chairman. TPP is the support group for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica