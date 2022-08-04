News Top Stories

FG dispatches delegation to UK, EU Sept over export produce rejection

A Federal Government delegation is set to be dispatched to the United Kingdom (UK) and other European Union nations next month over rampant rejection of exported Nigerian agro produce, New Telegraph has learnt in Abuja. A government official, who confirmed the pending trip to this medium in Abuja, said government was bothered about persistent rejection of Nigeria’s agro produce by overseas nations, despite enhanced quality and packaging that have been infused into agro produce meant for the international market.

The fact finding delegation team will comprise senior officials from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and other stakeholders relevant to non – oil export value chain. They are to meet with all the UK import regulatory agencies to find out the actual reasons for the products being rejected. The Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakusak confirmed the pending trip to New Telegraph in an exclusive interview in Abuja.

He said the government was worried about perennial rejection of exported Nigerian agriculture produce, and is committed to deal with it squarely. National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said over 76% of Nigeria’s agricultural commodities are rejected by EU for not meeting required standards.

 

Our Reporters

