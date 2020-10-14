News

FG distributes relief materials to victims of flood, rainstorms in Kwara

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Federal Government yesterday commenced the distribution of relief materials to victims of flood and rainstorm in Kwara State. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk, flagged off the programme in Ilorin, the state capital. She was supported by Governor Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazaq. Local government areas affected by the disaster include Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Asa, Ifelodun, Edu, Patigi and Moro.

Speaking at the event, the minister conveyed the sympathy of the Federal Government to the government and people of Kwara State over the unfortunate flood incidents that occurred in parts of the state. She said President Muhammadu Buhari was concerned about the flood and had directed her ministry to activate the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to respond in providing all necessary support to the affected persons.

“It is in this regard that I am here with the directorgeneral of NEMA. We are here with relief items approved for distribution to complement the efforts of the state government to assist the affected persons in Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Asa and Ifelodun,” Farouq said. Also speaking, Governor AbdulRazaq commended the Federal Government for the timely support to the state over the recent rainstorm in parts of the state. AbdulRazaq specifically thanked President Buhari, Chief of Staff to the President, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the Director-General of NEMA for the swift response.

