FG donates 29,800 bags of fertilizer to banditry victims in Zamfara

The Federal Government yesterday donated 29,800 bags of 50kg fertilizers and other farm inputs to 4,606 farmers affected by banditry in Zamfara State, as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, who handed over the fertilizers, for onward distribution to the beneficiaries to the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mohammed, at Zakat and Endowment Board premises, Gusau, said it was government’s modest support to the victims.

She said: “Already, 4,500 bags have been distributed to the beneficiaries in Kaura Namoda and Gumi Local Government Areas. The balance of 25, 300 bags will be distributed to the affected farmers in Anka, Talata Mafara, Maru, Bugudu, Gusau and Tsafe Local Government Areas in the next few days.” The minister also donated over 102.5 trailer loads of assorted grains including maize, millet and sorghum approved as Federal Government’s palliatives for distribution to vulnerable persons affected by the government’s restrictions of movement to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Farouq also flagged off the payment of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) to 130,764 indigenes of Zamfara State from six local government areas, who have been captured in the National Social Register and the payment of the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP) loans to small business holders in the State.

