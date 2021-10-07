News

FG donates relief materials to five Plateau communities

The Federal Government has delivered food and non-food items to the Government of Plateau State for onward distribution to over 15,450 persons affected by communal crises in five local government councils of the state. President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, approved food and non-food items distributed to the victims to provide succour to the affected persons.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, while handing over the items in Jos, Plateau State, thanked President Buhari for promoting a people-oriented agenda that seek to reduce poverty in Nigeria. She also commiserated with the Government and People of Plateau State following the loss of lives and property as a result of the communal unrest, banditry as well as religious and ethnic crises in Basra, Birnin Ladi, Riyom, Jos North and Jos East. “I wish to use this me-dium to commiserate with the governor and the good people of Plateau State, especially those in Jos North, Jos East, Birkin Ladi, Bassa and Riyom Local Government Areas, over the loss of lives of their loved ones, their property and sources of livelihood due to communal clashes

