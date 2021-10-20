FG earmarks N3.3bn for NigComSat-2

…constitutes major satellite project next year …to spend N498m on ground station upgrade

The Federal Government is to spend another N3.3 billion on the acquisition of a second satellite for the country, New Telegraph has learnt. According to findings by t he newspaper, NigComSat-2 will constitute the major project for the Nigeria satel lite company next year.

The country’s current satellite, NigComSat-1R, which was launched in 2011, has a life span of 15 years, meaning that it has five years left, even as stakeholders continue to lament the underutilisation of the multi-billion naira facility.

Aside from the new satellite project, the satellite company will also spend N502 million on the provision of satellite broadband and rural connectivity, while the sum of N498 million is to be spent on the upgrade of its ground station next year. According to the 2022 Appropriation Bill, the satellite company is to draw the sum of N8.2 billion from the na

tional purse next year. Out of this amount, N2.7 billion, representing 33 per cent is for recurrent expenditure, covering payment of salaries and wages of the company’s staff for the year.

The remaining N5.4 billion is for capital projects. Before his exit in 2019, the immediate past Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu, had insisted that Nigeria needed two new satellites to act as a backup for the current one. He had announced plans to approach China-Exim bank to secure a loan of $550 million for the purpose.

This, however, met stiff resistance from stakeholders, who argued that the current satellite operated by the country has been a wasted investment as is not profitable and being underutilised.

It is estimated that every year, digital mobile operators and telecommunications companies in Nigeria, spend over $2 billion in getting satellite services from foreign groups. However, the operators and even some government establishments have not been patronising the country’s satellite company.

The telecoms operators had cited the high cost of access as one reason the satellite is being shunned.

According to them, the cost of obtaining services from the nation’s satellite is far higher than what they get from foreign facilities. Last month, the satellite company announced plans to acquire two new satellites, NigComSat-2 and NigCom- Sat-3 in 2023 and 2025, respectively to replace the current NigComSat 1-R, which is expected to expire in 2026.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NIGCOMSAT, Dr. Abimbola Alale, at a stakeholders’ forum in Lagos, said: “l am pleased to inform stakeholders of our desire to acquire more satellites between now and 2025 with the NigCom- Sat-2 (Hight Throughput Satellite) due for launch in 2023 while NigComSat-3 will be launched in 2025.”

Legal Adviser and Company Secretary of NIGCOMSAT, Alma Okpalefe, said the planned launch of the two satellites in 2023 and 2025, would help NIGCOMSAT meet up with its mandate to commercialise satellite resources in the country and provide quality and cheap satellite services to Nigerians.

According to Okpalefe, the first satellite, NigCom- Sat-1, was launched in 2006 but was later de-orbited, when it failed after it was launched. She further explained that the failure of NigComSat-1led to the relaunch of the satellite in 2011 as a replacement of Nig- ComSat-1, which was called NigComSat 1-R. Alale called on Nigerians to expect a better quality of satellite services and ubiquitous broadband services when the two satellites are eventually launched in 2023 and 2025.

“NIGCOMSAT, in its bid to achieve its ambition to be the leading satellite communication solutions provider in Nigeria and Africa, obtained approval early 2020 to form two subsidiary companies (SUBCOs) the Satellite Infrastructure Company SIC to provide satellite upstream services such as Transponder leasing, and In-Orbit- (IoT) services, Carrier Spectrum Management (CSM) services, among others, and the Satellite Broadcasting and Broadband Company (SBBC) to provide satellite downstream services such as broadband internet services, Broadcasting (DTH) services, among others.

“The SUBCOs were formed to carry out commercial businesses on behalf of NIGCOMSAT with strategic partners and expand its business operations. NIGCOMSAT realises the need to strategically position its subsidiaries for potential opportunities and risks, and has put in place operational structures to facilitate its business aspirations,” Alale said.

According to her, Pantami gave NIGCOMSAT a set of KPIs that were linked to the development of a strategic document, which identifies the key market opportunities and risks in the Nigerian market as well as defines the SUBCO’s operational framework. Alale said based on the task given, the Special Project Office of NIGCOMSAT Ltd has successfully deployed modest and ubiquitous services to the health sector by providing an e-platform for automation of work

Like this: Like Loading...