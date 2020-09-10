FG earmarks N600bn for food security, sustainability

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, has said the Federal Government will inject over N600 billion as stimulus-response into the agriculture sector, targetting small scale farmers, to ensure food security and sustainability. Nanono explained that the over N600 billion stimulusresponse, which targets farmers nationwide, would take off with an initial 2.4 million farmers in the first instance. He also noted that to avoid the abuse of government funds and good intentions, the support would be in kind in the form of inputs and not cash as was the practice in the past. The minister added that the forceful closure of all International borders, necessitated by the COVID-19, had made it evident that Nigeria can conveniently and sustainably feed itself.

While on courtesy call on the Executive Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo – Olu, he pledged to support the state farming communities with rural roads, solar lighting, and water holes so as to encourage and empower them to increase productivity.

He also promised to collaborate with Lagos State Government in the fishing sector in order to tap the potential of its marine endowments and drastically reduce the importation of fish in Nigeria. In his response, Sanwo -Olu promised to collaborate with the Federal Government not only in the fishing sector but also join forces in the Federal government’s effort to embark on mechanized farming. Sanwo-Olu said he would complement Federal Government’s effort when he completes his project, the largest rice mill in Nigeria, with a capacity to mill approximately 30milion metric tons of rice per annum.

This, he said, would help Nigeria focus more on the exportation of rice and downward review of prices at the retail market. The governor said that Lagos State was presumably the largest retail market for agricultural products as well as the largest enabler in the industry with Dangote Fertilizer Plant cited in its domain. In another engagement, the minister interacted with agro input dealers in Lagos to discuss the quality, affordability, and availability of fertilizer in the country.

The big players, Dangote Group and other fertilizer blending companies, Premium Agro Limited, Elephant Group and Kewalram Group, stated that raw materials for fertilizer blending, most especially ammonium phos-phate, was the major challenge they face.

However, Dangote Group is considering the exploration of local sources for the raw materials which they are hopeful and confident that once the domestic source is remedied, the problem of fertilizer shortfall will become history in the country. The minister was overwhelmed with this revelation and is of the opinion that with the impressive strategies initiated by the Dangote Group, the outcome will change the narrative of agriculture, food production/ Fertilizer availability and the nation’s economy for good before the close of 2020.

