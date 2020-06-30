News

FG earmarks N600bn interest-free loan for farmers

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano Comment(0)

Minister: 2.4m rice growers’ll benefit from scheme

 

The Federal Government has set aside N600 billion to enhance farmers’ access to agricultural financing in the country.

 

About 2.4 million farmers were targeted to benefit from the interest-free facility, designed to encourage application of modern technologies in rice and cash crop cultivation.

 

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, made the disclosure yesterday at the inauguration of the 2020 wet season rice cultivation support programme at Tofai community in Gabasawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

 

The programme is being implemented under the Agro Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (APPEALS).

 

The minister said that the programme would support farmers in the country to improve their productivity, boost the country’s agricultural sector and enhance self-sufficiency.

 

He said: “We have commenced farmer registration exercise to capture their information, number of farmlands and locations.

 

“Also, the beneficiaries will be monitored to ensure effective utilisation of the facility, and mobilise participation in subsequent programmes.”

 

Nanono commended the APPEALS project for supporting rice farmers in the state, noting that the gesture would go a long way to encourage agricultural activities in the country.

 

According to him, such will go a long way in boosting the country’s agricultural sector, which is one of the priorities of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

 

He also appealed to the beneficiaries to make proper use of the support, which include Urea and NPK fertilizer, seeds and inputs given to them to boost their production capacity.

 

“If you make proper use of the inputs, you could employ other people and it will enable you to participate in  subsequent programmes.”

 

In his remarks, the APPEALS’ Coordinator in Kano, Malam Hassan Ibrahim, said the project is a collaboration between the World Bank, Federal Government and the six benefiting states, including Kano. According to him, no fewer than 100 farmers across six rice production groups in Gabasawa Local Government Area will benefit.

 

“The participating states are Kano, Kaduna, Cross Rivers, Enugu, Lagos and Kogi,” Hassan said. Speaking on behalf of the farmers, the Kano State Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim, commended the gesture.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Court stops Giadom from acting as APC national chairman

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has stopped Chief Victor Giadom from operating as the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). eputy national secretary of the APC had through the court assumed office as acting national chairman following the Court of Appeal’s judgement upholding the suspension of […]
News

3 Oyo Exco members test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo and Adeolu Adeyemo

…as Osun records 7 fresh cases Three members of the Oyo State Executive Council have tested positive for coronavirus pandemic, Governor Seyi Makinde has revealed. Makinde, who made the disclosure yesterday on his personal Facebook account, said that two of the tests were inconclusive as they would be retested. He said: “Earlier today, we received […]
News

APC crisis: Please save our party, Rep begs Buhari

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

Former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Health Services, Hon. Chike Okafor (APC-Imo) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the crisis rocking the ruling, All Progressives Congress (APC) Okafor in a statement entitled: ‘APC Crisis: Where Are The Leaders Of Our Party?’ stressed the importance of the President intervening, as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: