FG economy in red as debt servicing gulped N4.2trn in 2021

After several denials, the Federal Government finally Tuesday accepted that the economy was currently in crisis and severely choked by N4.2 trillion debt servicing commitment in 2021.

Disclosing this in Abuja, Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan, said the amount for servicing debt rose from N2.5 trillion in 2019 to N4.2 trillion in 2021 while the contribution of the major revenue generating agencies to consolidated revenue accounts in 2020 was about N8 trillion.

He made this stunning revelation in a goodwill message at the 40th Anniversary of Chartered Institute of Taxation (CITN).

“Last year, it got to N11.93 trillion. And today, we have almost half a trillion deficit of expenditure in terms of infrastructure delivery. Invariably, the economic problem in this country cannot happen without the active operation and collaboration of especially elitist groups like CITN and other professional bodies,” he said.

He was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Economic Matters, Professor Nazif Abdullahi Darma, who explained that Nigeria’s economy was a growing one with a population of over 200 million and three per cent growth rate. This implies that every year, six million people are added to the nation.

“On a daily basis, 26,000 babies are born. These demographic indicators are real challenges of providing quality social service welfare for its citizens,” he said.

On his part, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo lamented that Nigeria’s tax to Gross Domestic Products (GDP) ratio was the lowest in the world while its comparators are in the neighbourhood of about 15 per cent to 25 per cent.

This, he noted, was symptomatic of undue reliance on oil revenue as a result of fiscal imbalances in the nation’s financial landscape.

The Vice President was represented by the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, while Ahmed was also represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mallam Ahmed Aliyu.

She said tax collection has improved to the extent that FIRS exceeded its target for 2021 with N6.450 trillion from both oil and non-oil revenue.

The CITN President, Mr. Adesina Adedayo, in his remarks, said the government needed to have facts to guide it in executing the national development plans.

According to him: “We need to have facts to guide us in our national development plans. This is very critical. You cannot be planning in abeyance and talk about picking figures and playing games with it.”

