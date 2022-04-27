News

FG empowers 158 Ebonyi youths in smartphone repairs

At least, 158 youths in Ebonyi State were yesterday empowered by the Federal Government with tools in smartphone repairs and services. The youths, who were drawn across the 13 local government areas of the state, received the tools (starter-packs) during the closing ceremony of the National Skills (N-Skills) training on smartphone repairs and services in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs. Sadiya Farouq, congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to judiciously utilise the items. Farouq, who was represented by her Special Assistant on Administration, Mr. Kingsley Ngene, listed the items to include rework soldering station (soldering iron) digital multimetre, set of precision screwdrivers, repair tool kits and magnifying lamp. “The beneficiaries were carefully selected to explore the job and wealth creation opportunities in the Information Technology (IT) sector, one of the fastest growing sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“The N-Skills Programme, in addition to the in-centre and work-based training, are designed to link beneficiaries into the labour market in order to optimise employment opportunities,” she said. The minister further noted that on successful completion of the in-centre training, the beneficiaries would be issued certificates of attendance and would be given starter-packs to commence their smartphone repairs business.

 

