FG empowers 7,500 women farmers with agric inputs

The Federal Government yesterday said it has empowered 7,500 women farmers across the country with various agricultural inputs and specialised crops. It was disclosed that such attention was given to women farmers, because a great percentage of them engaged in farming activities, but adversely disadvantaged in many ways. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, said the role played by women in food security of the country needed to be encouraged. He said the empowerment was also meant to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the women who were more vulnerable. Nanono, who assured the people that policies and programmes had been adopted by the government to improve agricultural production in Nigeria, noted that women farmers would be carried along in all phases of the projects. According to him, the present administration was committed to fighting poverty at all levels, especially food insecurity. He said: “The ministry is supporting about 7,500 women with value kits (planting materials, growth enhancer and agro-chemicals) in yam, cassava, potatoes, soybean, rice, maize, sesame, ginger, sorghum/millet, cowpea and horticultural crops. In addition, nutritional value kits will be distributed to the women today. “The choice of the crops is based on comparative advantage to its production.

