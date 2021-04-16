FG empowers 7,500 women farmers with agric inputs

The Federal Government yesterday said it has empowered 7,500 women farmers across the country with various agricultural inputs and specialised crops. It was disclosed that such attention was given to women farmers, because a great percentage of them engaged in farming activities, but adversely disadvantaged in many ways. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, said the role played by women in food security of the country needed to be encouraged. He said the empowerment was also meant to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the women who were more vulnerable. Nanono, who assured the people that policies and programmes had been adopted by the government to improve agricultural production in Nigeria, noted that women farmers would be carried along in all phases of the projects. According to him, the present administration was committed to fighting poverty at all levels, especially food insecurity. He said: “The ministry is supporting about 7,500 women with value kits (planting materials, growth enhancer and agro-chemicals) in yam, cassava, potatoes, soybean, rice, maize, sesame, ginger, sorghum/millet, cowpea and horticultural crops. In addition, nutritional value kits will be distributed to the women today. “The choice of the crops is based on comparative advantage to its production.
Related Articles
Plateau South By-election: No face mask, no voting –INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says no voter will be allowed to the Voting Centre without a face mark during the rescheduled byelection in Plateau State slated for 5th December, 2020 The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Malam Husaini Halilu Pai, gave the warning yesterday, during a stakeholders forum held at the State INEC office, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SARS operatives to undergo psycho-medical examination
Barely 48 hours after drawing the curtain on the Federal Special Anti- Robbery Squad (F-SARS), the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, has ordered the personnel of the dreaded squad to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, for debriefing. Conscious of the operatives’ involvement in professional misconduct, occasioned by extra-judicial killings, extortion, brutality and sundry […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19 hospital fire kills four
Authorities in Romania say a fire at a key hospital in Buchurest that also treats COVID-19 patients has killed at least four people. The fire broke out early on Friday on the ground floor of the hospital. The blaze forced the evacuation of the building that houses 100 people, reports The Associated Press. An […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)