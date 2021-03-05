Sports

FG endorses Pinnick for FIFA seat

The Federal Government of Nigeria has handed the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, an unqualified backing in his quest to win a seat on the FIFA Council – the highest decision-making organ in world football – at next week’s Confederation of African Football elections in Rabat, Morocco.

At a press conference addressed by the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Engineer Nebolisa Anako on behalf of the Hon. Minister Mr Sunday Dare in Abuja on Thursday, the Government stated unequivocally that “Mr Amaju’s ambition would further reposition Nigeria in the global football map where we have made remarkable inroads” and indicated that his triumph would follow in the glorious steps of illustrious compatriots Dr Akinwunmi Adesina (re-elected as President of Africa Development Bank) and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (first female/ first African Director- General of the World Trade Organization) in recent times. “If the NFF President wins the position, it would not be a victory for the Federal Government and all Nigerians alone, but the African continent.

He would be a great ambassador of our great country if elected into the FIFA Council. As a member of the CAF Executive, Pinnick is aware of the task ahead and the Federal Government’s support to the actualization of his dream,” Anako said. He added: “On behalf of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, and all Nigerians, we hereby pledge our unflinching support to Mr Pinnick because his victory would be our collective victory.”

