News Top Stories

FG: #EndSARS protests hijacked to destabilise Buhari’s govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government has said that the #EndSARS protests have been hijacked by hoodlums and people with ulterior motive to destabilise the country and bring down the Muhammadu Buhari administration. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this yesterday when he featured on a Radio Nigeria programme monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. He said the Federal Government had met the demands of the group and implementing them.

Having met the demands, he said it was absurd that protesters were remaining on the streets causing mayhem, obstructing movements and inflicting pains on Nigerians. “When you look at the demands of the #EndSARS and the decisions of the Federal Government, it is clear that there is no single demand of the group that has not been met.

“Therefore, one will begin to ask if there is any ulterior motive because what we have witnessed in the last few days is that they have moved their demands from five to seven. “As soon as the government approved one demand another one will follow. From the five demands which were initially tabled and have been addressed, they are now including petrol price, National Assembly salaries and allowances, electricity tariff among others.

“Then you begin to ask yourself what exactly is the motive of the protests and who are those behind them,” he said. According to the minister, it is more nauseating that the protests have gone violent, claiming lives and causing injuries as well as destruction to property. He said Saturday’s assassination attempt on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun who came out to identify with the protesters and address them was a clear indication that the protest had been hijacked. Mohammed said the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, was equally turned back on the road by the protesters in Abuja.

“Peaceful protest is synonymous with democratic tenets and, to that extent, we see the EndSARS protest as the manifestation of how far our democracy has developed. “Regrettably, the protest has been hijacked by hoodlums and by people with ulterior motives bent at destabilising the country. “As of today, many people in many parts of the country simply cannot go out because people are being intimidated and roads have been blocked.

“There was a report of a pregnant woman that died inside the ambulance simply because she could not get to the hospital because of the protesters. “This cannot be allowed to continue because where your right stops, another person’s rights begin. “While government will continue to engage, no responsible government will fold its arms and allow the state to be thrown into anarchy,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ismaila Isa Funtua dies at 78

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Death last night claimed another strong member of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s inner circle, Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua.   He was 78 Funtua, who hailed from Funtua in Katsina State, reportedly died following a heart failure yesterday night.   Details about the circumstances surrounding his demise were sketchy as at press time but he was […]
News

Aké Festival uplifts blacktivism for four days

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    Africa’s leading arts and book event Aké Arts and Book Festival will return Thursday 22 – Sunday 25 this month with an amazing free programme of 65 inspiring book chats, workshops, panel discussions and performances from the most exciting voices across Africa and the African Diaspora.     Due to the global coronavirus […]
News

COVID-19: US states reimpose restrictions; India tops 500,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two of America’s largest states have reversed course and clamped down on bars again in the nation’s biggest retreat yet as the daily number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the U.S. surged Friday to an all-time high of 45,300. Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered all bars closed, while Florida banned alcohol at such establishments. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: