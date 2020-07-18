FG energises CCETC-Ossiomo 55MW Power Plant in Edo

All is set for the testing and certification of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-backed CCETC-Ossiomo Independent Power Plant (IPP) by the Nigeria Electricity Services Agency (NEMSA), as the agency energises the 33KV transmission line on July 20. A statement issued yesterday by the Edo State Ministry of Energy and Electricity, said the transmission line would be energised between 10am and12noon on July 20.

The statement entitled: ‘NEMSA Testing and Certification of the CCETC-Ossiomo Independent Power Plant and the 33KV Transmission Line,’ quoted the energy ministry as saying: “We wish to bring to the attention of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the general public that as part of the testing and certification of the CCETC-Ossiomo IPP by the NEMSA, the 33KV Transmission line will be energised from 10am- 12 noon on July 20, 2020.

“The announcement serves as notice to all persons and agencies that have activities along the said Sapele Road, Benin City corridor within the stipulated period.” The statement added that the feat was Obaseki’s resolve to fix the energy crisis in the state through the provision of an alternative source of electricity supply to support the state’s industrialisation drive and create a competitive energy market. Recall that the state government announced recently that the 55MW CCTEC-Ossiomo Power Plant was set for a test run to open up the state’s power sector for the benefit of residential and industrial consumers.

The CCETC-Ossiomo benefits from a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) entered with the Edo State Government, which paves way for the supply of stable electricity to government buildings and public utilities, such as hospitals, offices, street lights, the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and other such public facilities. Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the coming on stream of the power plant would cement the state’s status as a hub for power generation and distribution in the country, as power consumers would now have a flexible regime that guarantees that they buy power from willing sellers.

Like this: Like Loading...