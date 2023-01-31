Business

FG, EU, Germany commence strategy to boost electricity in Nigeria

The Federal Ministry of Power; European Union and German government have commenced the development of premium grids to boost electricity supply in Nigeria. The Federal Ministry of Power, with financial support from the European Union and the German government developed the premium grid model under the NESP to ensure the provision of reliable electricity.

The premium grid model was a combination of franchising projects and embedded generation in ring-fenced areas for supplying reliable 24/7 electricity to customers. Premium grids are electricity distribution franchising projects bundled with the embedded generation, or an ad- ditional generation source, which aim to deliver reliable power to end users.

These were contained in a document put together by the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP). The NESP is a Federal Government programme, cofunded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and the European Union. NESP provides advisory services to key stakeholders with regard to energy policy and management and imparts technical knowledge in data management and electrification planning, sustainable energy access, capacity development, etc. According to the document, the shortfall in electricity tariff payable by power consumers across Nigeria is now about N2.5 trillion. It added that the average technical, commercial and collection losses of power distribution companies was projected to exceed N600bn in 2023.

The document read in part, “according to a recent Nigerian Energy Support Programme study, the Nigerian Energy Supply Industry has accumulated a tariff shortfall amounting to N2.5 trillion (over $6bn equivalent) since 2015. “This is financed and/or subsidised by the Federal Government and/Central Bank of Nigeria through different mechanisms, and it has become a huge burden for the Nigerian economy. “Additionally, the Discos are bearing the ATC&C losses shortfall, which is the difference between ATC&C targets at Multi-Year Tariff Order and the reality. “Only in 2021, it (ATC&C losses shortfall) was around N470bn (over $1.13m equivalent) and it is expected to exceed N600bn this year alone, becoming a major threat not only to the Discos but to the entire value chain.”

 

