FG, EU, Germany inaugurate electrification data platform

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), the German Government and the European Union (EU) have inaugurated a data platform to improve electrification planning using the mini-grid supply in Nigeria. The FGN was represented by the Ministry of Power in the joint arrangement. The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, who spoke during the ribboncutting ceremony of the new web platform in Abuja, stated that access to digital and ground truth data was key to increasing electrification rate in Nigeria. He said the Sustainable Energy for All (SE4ALL), which is a central data management system portal, would provide a work-based data that will assist utility operators, policy-maker, regulators, and other critical stakeholders involved in electrification planning and implementation in Nigeria. The Chargé d’Affaires of the German Embassy to Nigeria, Martin Huth, said the platform was imperative for the development of the energy sector. The Head of Green and Digital Economy at the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Inga Stefanowicz, in her address stated that the delegation was delighted about the website. “The European Union is happy to have supported the government to develop the new Nigeria SE4ALL web platform. “This is because collected data and the new tools will be used to serve as pre-feasibility studies for private sector investment, allow development of policies and frameworks as well as monitoring policy targets,”she said.
