FG, EU, others develop accelerated basic education curriculum

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Government, European Union PLAN International and other development partners, have designed an Accelerated Basic Education Programme (ABEP) with a view to mopping up the over 10 million out-of-school children in the country. ABEP is an alternative Basic Education Programme developed for overage children and youths between the ages of 10 to 18, especially the vulnerable, internally displaced, street children, who had never been to school or enrolled but dropped out of school before completion. Presenting the ABEP Curriculum to the Minister of Education in Abuja yesterday, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), Prof. Ismail Junaidu, noted that the programme was designed to provide equivalent, certified competencies.

