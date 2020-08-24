FG evacuates 241 Nigerians from China

The Federal Government on Monday begun the evacuation of about 241 Nigerians who had been trapped in China.

The President of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (East China), Elijah Odii, stated these in a short message.

He also sent a statement from the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing, China entitled: ‘Re: Evacuation of Nigerians from the People’s Republic of China’.

The statement reads: “Further to our press release of June 4 and July 24, 2020, and communications with prospective evacuees, on the above subject matter, the Embassy wishes to inform that the scheduled date of departure from Guangzhou to Lagos via Air Peace Flight 5 N-BWI (B777-300) is Monday, August 24, 2020.

“In this regard, prospective evacuees are advised to conclude all arrangements, including taking COVID-19 tests and securing necessary exit visas against the date. Travellers are further advised to arrive Guangzhou at least a day to the journey to avoid complications. Warm regards.”

Odii said there was a possibility that not all those currently at the airport would be allowed to board as some were yet to complete checking in.

He said: “Our embassy here in China is executing evacuation of stranded Nigerians today, August 24. The evacuees will leave Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on Air Peace.

“They are currently at the airport. But I’m informed that not all 241 may leave as they are yet to complete checking in. It may be possible that something may make a few persons not to be allowed to fly but now not sure yet.”

He also stated that some Nigerians who went for studies in China were concluding their graduation, while the Nigerians Ambassador/Consul – General has been congratulating them.

Like this: Like Loading...