FG evacuates 270 Nigerians from Egypt

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, yesterday said 270 Nigerians are expected to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, following a successful evacuation from Egypt. Onyeama made this known via his twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama as he gives an update on the evacuation process. “@EGYPTAIR conveying Nationals from Cairo, #Egypt has departed for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,” Onyeama twitted. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the evacuees would be tested on return and would embark on the mandatory 14-day quarantine and isolation where necessary.

Lagos discharges 50 patients

Lagos State government has discharged 50 Covid-19 patients after testing negative to the deadly virus. According to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the discharged patients comprised 13 females and 37 males including 26 foreign nationals were discharged from the state Isolation facilities to reunite with the society. The governor, who is also the incident commander, said: “Today, 50 #COVID19Lagos patients; 13 females and 37 males including 26 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society. “The patients; 6 from Agidingbi, 14 from Eti-Osa (Land- Mark) 22 from Onikan, 1 from Vidic and 7 from LUTH Isola tion Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID19.”

Lagos lawmaker, Braimoh, dies, buried

The Lagos State House of Assembly was yesterday thrown into a mourning state, when the lawmaker representing Kosofe state Constituency II, Mr. Tunde Braimoh, was reported dead. The lawmaker, who was buried yesterday, at the Ikoyi cemetery, was the chairman, Committee on Information and Strategy in the assembly. His death came less than one month after the state lost another lawmaker, Senator Bayo Osinowo, to the cold hands of death. The Federal lawmaker who represented Lagos East senatorial district died on June 15.

They are both from the Kosofe Constituency. Although the state assembly is yet to officially issue a statement on his death and its cause, there were speculations within the assembly, especially among the lawmakers, of complications arising from COVID-19. However, one of the lawmakers confided in journalists that he passed on from complications arising from the virus. He said: “We have been battling it for a while now before his sudden demise. It is so sad we eventually lost him. “It is assumed he may have likely contracted the virus from late Pepperito with whom you are much aware he was a close confidant. It is confirmed he died of COVID-19.” Another lawmaker said: “It is true my brother, I could not sleep since I learnt about his demise.

He is one of those who never toyed with his health matters.” Disclosing Braimoh’s death yesterday, the Mayoress of Ikosi Isheri Local Council Development Authority, Princess Samiat Abolanle Bada, said: “Kosofe politics without you is a cold world of ice, freezing me to death like fish stark naked.” Meanwhile, Hakeem Sokunle, a member representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II, has refuted claims that he revealed the cause of the death of Braimoh, stating that contrary to a report credited to a media organisation, he never confirmed that COVID-19 killed him. The bereaved lawmaker said: “I was at Infectious Disease Hospital at Yaba earlier today (Friday) to verify the claim of Tunde Braimoh’s demise, having been there several days back. “At that particular time his constituents and relatives were already there to pick up his corpse but the doctor at IDH did not oblige them the request.”

Benue varsity Pro-Chancellor, others test positive

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the Benue State University, Makurdi, Prof. Zacharys Anger Gundu, and a senior security staff, have tested positive for COVID-19. The results of the duo which revealed their status came weeks after the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Msugh Kembe, also tested positive for the disease. But sadly, the university’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, who doubles as Vice-Chairman of the State Action Committee of COVID-19, Prof. Godwin Achinge, had died from complications from the disease at a hospital facility in Jos, the Plateau State capital. Gundu, in a letter he addressed to the VC, a copy released to the media in Makurdi, confirmedthatsamplescollected from him and sent to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja for COVID-19 testing, returned a positive. He said: “I am writing to plead with you to take this pandemic seriously. It is blind to relations, friendships and knows neither enemy nor friend.”

ADVAN donates relief materials

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) has donated relief items worth millions of naira to some associations and petty traders in the Ikeja area of Lagos State to ease the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. In what it tagged, “Advertisers Community Support Initiative,” a collaborative efforts of Nigerian brands under the auspices of the ADVAN, some of the associations that benefited from the relief items are the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN). Speaking at the presentation of the relief items at ADVAN head office in Ikeja, the Executive Secretary of the Association, Mrs. Ediri Ose-Ediale, said the association will also endeavour to reach out to others within its reach to help uplift the vulnerable in the society.

