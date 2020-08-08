Top Stories

FG evacuates 325 more Nigerians from US in 6th special flight

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The sixth evacuation flight from the U.S. has departed for Abuja and Lagos with 325 passengers on board.
In the manifest are 128 males, 174 females and 23 infants, according to the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen.
This brings to 1,739 the total number of stranded Nigerians evacuated from the U.S. by the Federal Government so far.
According to the flight schedule, the Ethiopian Airlines plane will fly directly to Abuja, and then proceed to Lagos.
Okoyen told the Newsmen that 101 of the passengers were Abuja-bound, while the rest are heading to Lagos.
As with the previous flights, all the evacuees were subjected to the Federal Government’s COVID-19 safety requirements before boarding.
These include temperature checks and presentation of negative coronavirus test results, among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC crisis: Govs parley Buhari, push for NEC meeting

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

  G overnors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari to seek his intervention in a bid to resolve the lingering crisis rocking the ruling party.   This meeting came barely 24 hours after the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, had similar talks with the President […]
News Top Stories

Shoprite: Reactions trail exit plan from Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The news that shopping mall giant, Shoprite, was planning to exit Nigeria has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.   The reactions, which appeared to have tested Nigerian shoppers, academics and investors’ pulse over the exit news, came just as the supermarket giant quickly faulted the report, saying it was in no way close to taking […]
News Top Stories

Elections: INEC frets over violence threat

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

…to parley parties, campaign councils on Edo, Ondo The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concerns over threats of violence in the electioneering in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections. To this effect, the commission said it would summon emergency meeting with the political parties participating in the elections and their candidates as well […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: