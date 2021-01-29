FG evacuates 384 stranded Nigerians from UAE

Some Nigerians stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday returned to Nigeria after a harrowing experience in Dubai and other Middle East nations. The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission disclosed that 384 Nigerians returned to the country via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from the UAE. The returnees were part of the 802 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia that the Nigerian government had promised would be evacuated to Nigeria on Thursday and Friday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed that the second batch would arrive in the country today and would be received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by the ministry’s officials.

“They (returnees) will be quarantined at the FCT Hajj Camp for a period of 14 days in line with established COVID-19 protocols. Thereafter, the ministry will facilitate their movement to their respective home destinations,” the ministry said in a statement. Announcing the return of the first batch, NIDCOM said out of the 384 returnees, 300 were males while 83 were females with one infant whose gender the commission didn’t disclose.

NIDCOM said on Twitter, “384 returnees (300 males, 83 fe-males and one infant) of the 802 stranded Nigerians in UAE just arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja via Saudi Air flight B773 about 1.10pm local time today 28th January 2021”.

Late last year, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri, told journalists at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, that following the announcement by UAE for all illegal immigrants in Dubai to leave the country before August 17, the Nigerian Mission in UAE was working with the Dubai administration to provide three free flights to bring back stranded Nigerians in the next couple of days.

She said: “If you are in Dubai without your papers, you better come back home because all illegal occupants in that country are being sent back. Please come back home as free flights will be made available.”

Dabiri expressed disappointment that despite the offer to bring the Nigerians free from UAE, some of the Nigerians refused to take advantage of the government’s offer. She also disclosed that Saudi Arabia had notified the Federal Government that it wanted to repatriate 200 Nigerian prisoners because the country wanted to decongest its prisons.

