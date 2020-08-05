News

FG evacuates another batch of 306 Nigerians from UAE

Another batch of 306 evacuees from United Arab Emirate (UAE) have returned to Nigeria.
The Air Peace flight that conveyed the evacuees arrived the country at about 8.44am on Wednesday.
With the latest figures, the Federal Government has successfully evacuated about 7000 stranded Nigerians in over 22 countries across the globe since May.
Thousands of Nigerians have been stranded in various countries following the global lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 700, 000 lives.
The latest evacuation was announced by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) via a tweet.
The Commission also stated that all the evacuees tested negative to the COVID-19.
Consequently, they are all expected to embark on the mandatory 14 days self-isolation as directed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.
The tweet reads: “Air Peace flight conveying 306 evacuees arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 0844HRS from UEA, today Wednesday, 5th of August, 2020.
“Some Evacuees will disembark in Abuja while others will proceed to MM Int’l Airport, Lagos.
“All Evacuees tested Negative to #COVID19 and will now proceed on a 14 day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).”

